Robert Mueller Breaks Silence On Russia Investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller made a statement Wednesday about his investigation into Russian collusion, marking his first public comments since the start of the probe over two years ago.

Speaking at the Department of Justice (DOJ), Mueller indicated that the investigation is complete and that he will be resigning from his position before reiterating the determinations from his report.

In addition to re-stating that his team did not find evidence that President Donald Trump and his campaign were involved in a conspiracy with Russia, Mueller punted on the obstruction of justice portion of the investigation. (RELATED: Here Is The Mueller Report)

WATCH:

“If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that,” Mueller said. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”

Mueller explained that DOJ regulations prevent sitting presidents from being charged with crimes, thus the special counsel’s office did not consider that an option. Instead, he stated, “The Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.”

The special counsel’s remarks seemed to green light impeachment proceedings for Democratic members of Congress, however, contained little new information outside of his largely-public report.

