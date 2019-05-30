Ted Cruz And Ocasio-Cortez Actually Agree On Something

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez actually agree on something.

On Thursday, the freshman Democrat proposed working on legislation with the Republican Cruz to ban former lawmakers working as lobbyists after leaving office.

.@tedcruz if you’re serious about a clean bill, then I’m down. Let’s make a deal. If we can agree on a bill with no partisan snuck-in clauses, no poison pills, etc – just a straight, clean ban on members of Congress becoming paid lobbyists – then I’ll co-lead the bill with you. https://t.co/AZTbmdSexv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2019

In a tweet responding to Ocasio-Cortez earlier in the day, Cruz noted his longtime support for a lifetime ban on the so-called “revolving door of K Street.” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Blocks The Daily Caller On Twitter)

“The Swamp would hate it, but perhaps a chance for some bipartisan cooperation?” Cruz wrote.

Here’s something I don’t say often: on this point, I AGREE with @AOC Indeed, I have long called for a LIFETIME BAN on former Members of Congress becoming lobbyists. The Swamp would hate it, but perhaps a chance for some bipartisan cooperation? https://t.co/jPW0xkH2Yy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 30, 2019

Public Citizen, a government watchdog group, released a report on Thursday which found that nearly 60 percent of lawmakers who left office after the 115th Congress are working as lobbyists or in positions that allow them to influence federal policy.

One of the individuals listed in the Public Citizen report is former New York Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley, who Ocasio-Cortez defeated in a primary last year. Crowley joined the firm Patton Squire Boggs in February.

Under current law, former members of the House of Representatives must wait at least one year before working as lobbyists. Ex-senators must sit on the sidelines for at least two years.

Indiana Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, a Republican, introduced a bill, the Banning Lobbying and Safeguarding Trust (BLAST) Act, on Feb. 11 that would ban lawmakers from working as lobbyists after leaving office.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Indiana Sen. Mike Braun introduced an identical bill in the Senate on Feb. 28.

Follow Chuck on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.