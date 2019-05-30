Netflix Continues Production In Egypt, Where Abortion Is Illegal, While Considering Georgia Boycott Over ‘Heartbeat’ Bill

Netflix plans to step up production in the Middle East, notably Jordan and Egypt, where abortion is illegal, after mulling a company boycott in Georgia on account of the “heartbeat” abortion bill.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos, stated, Tuesday, that the company would “rethink” its Georgia investments if the “heartbeat” abortion bill takes effect.

Netflix’s expressed reluctance to produce content in regions with strong anti-abortion laws seemingly does not extend to the Middle East, where recently the company has been ramping up the number of undertaken projects, according to Variety.

Netflix is working on its third Arabic original, titled “Paranormal,” Variety reports. The show will be based on a series of Arabic horror books written by Egyptian author, Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, according to Variety. The show will be produced in Egypt, where abortion is punishable by imprisonment in almost all circumstances, according to the Pew Research Center. (RELATED: Netflix Says It Will ‘Rethink’ Georgia Investments If ‘Heartbeat Bill’ Takes Effect)

“Paranormal” is the most recent three Netflix original series to be set and produced in the Middle East.

“Jinn” is a Netflix produced teen drama with supernatural elements that was shot in Jordan, according to Variety. In Jordan, abortions are “very restrictive” and only legal when it is deemed that the mother’s physical and mental health are at risk or fetal impairment is determined, according to Haaretz.

“Al Rawabi School for Girls” is another Netflix original, also shot and produced in Jordan, featuring a female lead cast, according to Rapid TV News.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Netflix for comment but the company declined to comment on the subject.

