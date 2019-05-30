Richie Incognito Pleaded Guilty To Multiple Misdemeanors Stemming From Incident At Grandmother’s House

Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito apparently had more legal problems than we were all aware of over the past year.

Incognito, who was just recently signed by Oakland after being away from the NFL, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct after he punched a hole in his grandmother’s wall last August and destroyed a security system control box, according to a report from ESPN.

His punishment included a $569 fine, anger management, no alcohol, no firearms, he had to stay away from his grandmother, he had to apologize and do a year of unsupervised probation. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Sign Richie Incognito To One-Year Deal)

This all comes on top of his bizarre arrest at a funeral home following his father’s death, for which he blamed his grandmother, according to the same ESPN report. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Are Working Out Richie Incognito)

ProFootballTalk added after this news broke a suspension for Incognito is “looking more and more likely.”

You have to wonder if the Raiders knew about this incident when they signed him. The funeral arrest is one thing, and there were reports Incognito was mentally in a much better place.

However, I’m not really sure how anybody could justify punching a hole in the wall of an elderly woman’s home.

She’s 90-years-old! Yes, it happened several months ago, but I’m not sure anybody wants a guy like that on the payroll. There is literally no defense that justifies terrifying an elderly woman.

Incognito’s deal is only for a year, and I hope he continues to get any necessary mental health help he might need. However, I’m not really sure what excuse the Raiders could have to explain why they signed a guy who pleaded guilty to going ballistic on an elderly woman.

