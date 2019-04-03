Richie Incognito Reaches Plea Deal In Funeral Home Case, Won’t Serve Jail Time

Richie Incognito won’t have to sit in jail after he melted down at a funeral home in Arizona.

Following the death of his father, Incognito, who played for the Dolphins and Bills in the NFL, was arrested after he allegedly flipped out and threatened people at the funeral home where his dad was back in August. He reportedly even threatened to kill somebody at the venue.

However, the major charges are gone, and he’s getting off pretty easy. (RELATED: Video Of An NFL Star Being Arrested At Funeral Home Has Been Released, And It’s Bizarre)

TMZ reported the following late Tuesday afternoon:

But, Richie cut a deal with prosecutors last week to have two of his charges — threats and damage to property — dropped in exchange for pleading guilty to disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Richie’s punishment? We’re told he was hit with 11 months of probation and a 90-day suspended jail sentence … which means he won’t have to serve a day behind bars if he does a mental health evaluation and completes anything recommended after that. Incognito also has to pay fines, fees and restitution … and isn’t allowed to have firearms or visit the mortuary during his probation period.

All things considered, getting off on probation after allegedly flipping out and making threats is a hell of a plea deal for the former NFL star.

You can listen to the chilling 911 call from the funeral home below:

It really is a shame that Incognito has appeared to struggle so much in the past year. He was a hell of a pro football player, but he’s clearly had some struggles in his personal life.

He also had to undergo a mental evaluation after being taken into custody in Florida after some kind of alleged bizarre incident at a gym.

I hope he gets his life figured out. You just hate to see somebody struggle in life, and he hasn’t had an easy go of it lately.

