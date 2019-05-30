Trump Plans To Impose Tariff On Mexico To Encourage Them To Stop Illegal Immigrants

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he intends to place a tariff on all Mexican goods until the country helps curb illegal immigration to the United States.

In a series of tweets, the president revealed the "big league" announcement on immigration that he teased Thursday morning.

“On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP,” Trump wrote. “The Tariff will gradually increase util the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied, at which time Tariffs will be removed.”

The White House followed the president’s tweets with an official presidential statement announcing the decision.

“Should Mexico choose not to cooperate on reducing unlawful migration, the sustained imposition of Tariffs will produce a massive return of jobs back to American cities and towns,” the president stated, arguing that Mexico has passively allowed a mass influx of illegal immigrants continue to the U.S., despite an ability to stop them.

Trump is invoking executive authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose the tariffs, following the national emergency declaration he made in February to help gather funding for the southern border wall.

The president has previously accused Mexico of failing to properly enforce immigration laws, thus allowing some of the highest levels of illegal immigration to the U.S. in a decade. This year, he has started booting asylum seekers back to Mexico to wait there while their cases are adjudicated, which has become known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

If Mexico fails to adequately curb illegal immigration by the president’s judgment, the 5% tariff will be increased by five percentage points each month, hitting a maximum of 25% in October.

“If Mexico fails to act, Tariffs will remain at the high level, and companies located in Mexico may start moving back to the United States to make their products and goods. Companies that relocate to the United States will not pay the Tariffs or be affected in any way,” Trump said.

