‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Premiere Titled ‘A Thundering,’ Plot Synopsis Released

The “Yellowstone” season two premiere title and plot synopsis have both been released.

The plot of the season two premiere, according to MSN: “Kayce settles into his new role at the ranch; a damaging article threatens to expose John; Rainwater pitches his new plan to the tribal council.”

In case you were expecting things to slow down when the new season starts June 19, I can promise you they won’t. Judging from the premiere’s title of “A Thundering,” I think it’s fair to say things will only get crazier.

Now, does the plot synopsis floating around online give us a ton of details? Not really, but it’s a nice baseline heading into June 19.

It’s pretty much right where we left off at the end of season one when Kayce let Dan Jenkins swing from a rope, Jamie stabbed his father in the back to the reporter Sarah Nguyen and Rainwater was doing his best to scheme the Dutton family right off of their ranch. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

A war is brewing and I’m not sure I’d want to be against John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Rip, especially now that Kayce has returned home. If there was ever a character in television history you didn’t want gunning for you, it might be the youngest Dutton son.

With a title like “A Thundering,” I fully expect things to get cranked up to 100 from the moment we return to the ranch in the season two premiere.

If you’re not excited for the new episodes, then you’re no friend of mine.

Sound off in the comments with your predictions for “Yellowstone” season two on the Paramount Network. It should be great.