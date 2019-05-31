Casey Anthony Set To Make A Movie About Her Two-Year-Old Daughter’s Death

Casey Anthony announced her plans to create a movie about the death of her daughter Caylee Anthony.

Casey claims the film, set to be called “As I Was Told,” will detail what actually happened and will clear her name for good, according to a report published Thursday by Daily Mail. The disgraced mom claims that she was told to cover up that she knew Caylee was dead for a month.

Casey believes her daughter drowned, but insists she had no idea who buried the two-year-old’s body in the woods where she was found.

The movie “will make it clear that [Casey] had no part in Caylee’s death as far as how she died.” (RELATED: Casey Anthony Spotted Protesting Trump At Mar-O-Lago [Video])

“I could care less what people think of me. I just feel my truth needs to be out of me. I need to close the book,” Casey told Daily Mail. “As long as I get my side out so I can rest. I have spent years hearing other sides of what they believe to be true.”

Caylee’s remains were found in a wooded area not far from Anthony’s home in 2008. Casey was accused of murdering Caylee and then working to cover it up. In the end, she was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and four counts of providing false information to police.

She was found not guilty of murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child, but was found guilty on the four counts of providing false information in 2011.

The movie is reportedly nothing big like Paramount, according to Casey.