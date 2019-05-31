Former Military Intelligence Official: ‘Low Probability’ UFO Technology Is Of This World

Fox News host Tucker Carlson discussed the military’s “different approach” to UFO sightings with former military intelligence official Luis Elizondo on Friday’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Tucker began the segment by describing the U.S. government’s new way of dealing with sightings. Whereas they once “dismissed” them as “crank stuff,” they are now “finally admitting that UFO sightings are in fact routine and the government is now being systematic in investigating the question of UFOs.”

After playing footage of a new History Channel documentary on the subject, the Fox News host introduced Elizondo, a “former military intelligence official and special agent in charge.”

When asked about why the government lied for so many years, Elizondo listed several reasons, including lack of technology and the “taboo” surrounding the subject.

Elizondo described “five observables” that differentiate UFO technology from known technology: Instantaneous acceleration, hypersonic velocities, low observability, transmedium travel, and positive lift or anti-gravity.

“There have been enough sightings over a long enough period that the idea this is a computer glitch, that these are generated somehow by radar systems, that can’t be right, correct?” asked Tucker. (RELATED: Navy Declassifies 2015 Footage Of Pilots Encountering UFO)

“Tucker, we are well beyond right now establishing whether or not these things exist,” responded Elizondo. “It is an absolute fact that they are there. Now, what they are, where they are from, who is behind the wheel, we simply don’t know. Is it possible these things are a foreign adversarial technology that somehow was developed in secret and we are just now trying to figure these things out? It’s possible. But, there are also other possibilities as well, of what these things could be.”

When pressed to assign a likelihood that the UFOs were foreign technology, Elizondo said, “I think it’s a low probability.”

Very low probability. Look, we have the most sophisticated weapon systems right now on the face of the planet, and we can identify not only a 737 or a MIG 25 or F-22, we can tell you even what airline it is and the difference between the models of aircraft within that type of aircraft. So, I think it’s highly unlikely that a foreign adversary was successful in developing something like this.

“Let me ask you one last question,” said the Fox News host. “Do you believe, based on your decade of serving in the U.S. government on this question, that the U.S. government has in its possession any material from one of these aircrafts?”

“I do. Yes,” he responded.

“Do you think the U.S. government has debris from a UFO in its possession right now?” asked Carlson.

“Unfortunately, Tucker, I really have to be careful of my NDA,” said Elizondo, cautiously. “I really can’t go into a lot more detail than that … But simply put, yes.”

