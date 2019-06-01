Tonight On ‘Firing Line’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Christopher Hitchens And ‘Z’

Your first name

Tonight on “Firing Line,” William F. Buckley Jr. joins the representative of New York’s 14th Congressional District, Ms. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

With Ms. Ocasio-Cortez are Anglo-American journalist Mr. Christopher Hitchens and a non-binary, gender-fluid guest identified only by the alphabetical character “Z.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE! DC Journalist Finds Out Middle America Loves Trump)

Join our host as he attempts to navigate the subtle intricacies of politely dealing with modern public figures and to string out some semblance of coherent intellectual consensus between this eclectic cadre of guests.

Will Buckley manage to find common ground with his guests? Or will he and Mr. Hitchens give up and make for the door?

