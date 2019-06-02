This Trump-Hating Congresswoman Has A Beautiful Wall

Your first name

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters is no fan of President Donald Trump.

Waters has repeatedly called for the president’s impeachment and has impugned his immigration proposals as racist. The liberal firebrand is perhaps Trump’s harshest critic. But, what if we told you Waters uses a wall for her own security?

Reporters with The Daily Caller traveled to Los Angeles, California to see the massive wall Waters uses to protect her luxurious mansion.

