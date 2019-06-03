John Delaney Hits Back After Ocasio-Cortez Tells Him To ‘Shashay Away’

Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney found himself in a tussle Monday with Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over his recent comments regarding Medicare for All.

Delaney’s national press secretary, Michael Starr Hopkins, issued a statement Monday saying, in part, “The only person Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez helped with her tweet about Congressman Delaney was Donald Trump. If Democrats are serious about beating the [p]resident at the ballot box, we need less political grandstanding and more truth-telling from the Bernie wing of the party.” (RELATED: Former Rep. John Delaney Disagrees With DNC Debate Criteria)

Since there’s so many people running for President (& not enough for Senate), instead of obsessing over who‘s a “frontrunner,” maybe we can start w some general eliminations. This awful, untrue line got boo’ed for a full minute. John Delaney, thank you but please sashay away https://t.co/0RDOwbfcgv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2019

The former Maryland Rep. added his own remark on social media tweeting, “Hey @ AOC, we have the same goal, universal healthcare for everyone, we just have different ways of getting there. Healthcare is the #1 issue for voters, so let’s debate the way forward. Any show of your choosing. Healthcare is too important for tweets, we need real discussion.”

Presidential candidate John Delaney booed at CA Dem convention for saying: “Medicare for all may sound good but it’s actually not good policy nor is it good politics.” pic.twitter.com/aWwdeHM8nH — The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2019

Both of their comments come after Delaney said, “Medicare for All may sound good but it’s actually not good policy nor is it good politics,” while speaking at the California Democratic Party State Convention on Sunday.

Ocasio-Cortez then told the 2020 candidate that his stance on Medicare for All is “awful” on Twitter, adding, “Thank you but please sashay away.”

In a recent push for Medicare for all, more than 100 House Democrats signed on to a bill, which would apply Medicare to all U.S. citizens within two years of its passage.

