Candace Cameron Bure Reveals There Are No Plans To Address Lori Loughlin’s Absence On ‘Fuller House’

Former “Full House” actress Candace Cameron Bure admitted she doesn’t know how Netflix plans to address Lori Loughlin’s absence from the hit sequel series, “Fuller House.”

Entertainment Tonight caught up with the sitcom star at the KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert Saturday to talk about the fifth and final season of “Fuller House.”

The decision to keep Loughlin off the last season was announced in March after she became entangled in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

“It hasn’t been discussed,” Cameron Bure said of how the absence of Loughlin’s character Aunt Becky will be handled. “I have absolutely no answer for it, and Netflix has not even spoken about it.” (RELATED: Hallmark Announces Decision To Drop Lori Loughlin From Network)

Loughlin and her husband have pleaded not guilty to accusations they paid $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters’ admission into the University of Southern California.

Cameron Bure and fellow cast mates have already begun filming the final season.

“Oh goodness! I’ve been a big crybaby the whole week — like, every day,” Cameron Bure said admitted. “We’ve had such an amazing run on ‘Fuller House,’ and I work with my best friends every day, so knowing this our last season is quite bittersweet. We’re so happy that we get to do a whole other season, but knowing it’s our last, we’re savoring every moment of it.”

“It’s emotionally really hard because I love what I do and I love the people I work with,” Cameron Bure added.