Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes Cringeworthy Rap Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger might be responsible for the worst video on the internet.

The movie star and former California governor was featured in a Twitter video posted by Hot 97 rapping, and I think it's fair to say it's absolute trash.

It’s painful to watch, but you can give it a shot below:

Why, Arnold? Why? Why did you subject the people of the world to this trash? It just doesn’t make sense at all.

He’s the Terminator! He’s not 50 Cent! Here’s some great advice I got as a young man: You should always stick to what you know.

Arnold knows how to blow people away on screen and be a general badass. He’s not a rapper. These are the facts, and they don’t care about your feelings.

I don’t want to sound mean here, but that video above might actually be the worst thing I’ve ever seen. I’m not exaggerating. It’s brutally bad.

Should he be shunned from civilized society for his video? I’m not going to say that, but all options should be on the table when it comes to dealing with this issue.

We can’t be soft when it comes to dealing with atrocious music videos! Can’t let it happen!

You just hate to see it! You hate to see a man who once had so much pride fall so far when it comes to the internet!

