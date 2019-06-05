Watch Brad Pitt In The Trailer For ‘Ad Astra’

Brad Pitt’s new movie “Ad Astra” looks outstanding.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB: “An astronaut travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. He uncovers secrets which challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.”

Pitt is joined in the cast by Liv Tyler, Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland. Judging from the first preview, this movie is going to be awesome.

Give it a watch below.

Brad Pitt stars in #AdAstra. In theaters September 20th. Watch the trailer now. pic.twitter.com/NwtkwYF5Jt — Ad Astra (@adastramovie) June 5, 2019

You know anything involving space travel, aliens, Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones is almost certainly going to be incredible. (RELATED: A New Trailer For The Upcoming Charles Manson Film With Leonard DiCaprio Has Been Released, And It’s Incredible)

It’s insanely difficult to screw up a movie about space. You could put together the worst cast in the history of film, and people would probably still show up.

For “Ad Astra,” we’ve got Pitt and a few more stars. That has me convinced a story about him searching for his dad in space among aliens is going to be lit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ad Astra (@adastramovie) on Jun 5, 2019 at 12:03am PDT

If this turns out to be even half as good as I expect, “Ad Astra” would still be worth seeing. We all know Pitt is one of the best in the game.

You can catch it in theaters Sept. 20. Let us know in the comments if you plan on watching.

