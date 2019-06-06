John James Announces 2020 Senate Bid In Michigan

Republican politician John James will launch another bid for one of Michigan’s U.S. Senate seats in 2020, the combat veteran announced Thursday.

The 37-year-old Army veteran officially announced his intentions during an appearance on “Fox and Friends” Thursday morning. If he wins the Republican nomination, James will likely challenge Democratic Sen. Gary Peters for Michigan’s Class II Senate seat.

James lost a closer-than-anticipated race to long-time Democratic Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow in November 2018 for the state’s Class I seat and is considered a rising star on the Right. Now, James will look to become Stabenow’s colleague in the Senate. (RELATED: Combat Veteran John James Wins Michigan GOP Senate Primary)

“I would like to announce that I am running for U.S. Senate after careful deliberation and thoughtful prayer,” James said. “I still have a passion for service. I still have a clear vision.”

James added that his business acumen and experience as “a job creator” makes him well qualified to address the challenges facing the American economy. (RELATED: Fox News’ Ed Henry Says John James Could Be Leading In The Polls If The Media Wasn’t So Biased)

“I understand what we need to do because I have experience as a business leader, as a job creator, how to protect our economy from socialism, how to bring people together and unite people,” James added.

WATCH:

Michigan will likely be one of the most pivotal states in the country next year, both for the presidency and control of the Senate. President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016, becoming the first Republican to do so since 1988, and the state is expected to be highly contested once again in 2020.

