Trump Derangement Syndrome Is Destroying The Media

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sit down with founder and President of the Media Research Center Brent Bozell to talk about his new book, “Unmasked: Big Media’s War Against Trump.” We also cover the media’s backhanded compliments about President Trump’s D-Day speech, and how Joe Biden completely caved to the radical left on federal funding for abortion in only 24 hours.

The media universally praised President Trump’s D-Day commemoration speech, but they did so in a backhanded way. While saying it may be his best speech, they almost unanimously added the caveat that it was because he “stuck to the script.” Implicit in that is it was good because it was someone else’s words, that he read it and probably didn’t mean it. It’s textbook media bias, and we get into all of it.

Joe Biden was the only leading Democrat to stand up to the radical abortion demands of the left-wing of the Democratic Party and oppose That lasted 24 hours. Now Biden opposes the Hyde Amendment, a ban on federal tax dollars being used to fund abortions. The former Vice President supported the ban for the entirety of his public life, but the party has moved so far left on the issue that Biden, rather than lead and stand on principle, caved. We have the audio.

How bad is Trump Derangement Syndrome in the media? As bad as you think it is, it’s much worse. Brent Bozell, founder and President of the Media Research Center, exposes just how bad it has gotten in his new book “Unmasked.” We talk to him about the state of the media, the worst journalists in the business, and whether or not the profession can be saved. It’s a fascinating talk with a pioneer in the study of media bias. Plus, you can enter to win a signed copy (double entries if you send a copy of a receipt for the book), but you have to listen to find out how.

