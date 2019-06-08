Georgia Professor Draws Fire For Criticizing Illegal Immigrants, Snubbing Political Correctness

A Georgia college professor is under attack for saying illegal immigrants hurt the United States economy.

Fang Zhou, who teaches history Georgia Gwinnett College, has made comments that have raised the ire of some students and Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen.

“If you are gong to reward illegal immigrant, there will be more illegal immigrants,” Zhou told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Friday.

Zhou said he is no stranger to criticism and invites his opponents to debate his opinions — even those critics who say he shouldn’t be teaching. (RELATED: Illegal Arrested In Murder Case Had Long Criminal Record But Was Never Deported)

“I am against political correctness,” Zhou, who immigrated legally to the U.S. from China, told the Journal-Constitution. “I speak truth to power in class and my students learn about the financial drain of illegal immigration on the economy and the high crime rates of illegal immigrants.”

Studies have shown that illegal immigrants commit more crimes and more violent crimes than legal immigrants or citizens born in the United States.

Zhou said he is not imposing his values or opinions on his students, whom he encourages to exercise free speech and freedom of thought.

“My students are ‘woke’ and are overwhelmingly against illegal immigration after taking my class,” he added.

But those opposing Zhou have dismissed his lectures because they object to some of the language and terminology the professor uses in classes, such as “libtards” and “ghetto thugs.” (RELATED: Georgetown Professor Says White Men Should Be Castrated, Fed To Swine)

Nguyen criticized Zhou for the “hostile terms” and his “false narratives about immigrants” in a tweet.

While we celebrate the passage of the Dream Act, this @GeorgiaGwinnett professor uses hostile terms “ghetto thugs,” “libtards,” & spreads false narratives about immigrants. Are these the values supported by Georgia Gwinnett College? https://t.co/tCLJJ850Gb pic.twitter.com/1kL3xv3mS3 — Bee Nguyen (@BeeForGeorgia) June 6, 2019

“I have concerns about him teaching those things in a classroom,” Nguyen told the Journal-Constitution, pointing out that 70% of the college students where Zhou teaches are visible minorities. Nguyen said she intends to write a formal complaints to the college.

In a response to the paper, the college offered its “academic freedom policy” that stipulates faculty members are free to speak their minds “without fear or censure.”

