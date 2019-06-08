There Is No Longer An ‘Active Investigation’ Involving Chiefs Star Tyreek Hill

There is no longer an active investigation involving Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill.

Hill had been involved in a child abuse case after his young son was injured. The case had initially been closed, but was re-opened after an audio tape surfaced of the wide receiver appearing to threaten a woman and discussing harming a child. (RELATED: Tyreek Hill Case Re-Opened After Disturbing Audio Emerges)

Now, he is no longer involved in any ongoing investigations. Johnson County District Attorney told The Kansas City Star in an e-mail Friday, “It is not an active investigation. As in any case, if we receive additional evidence we reevaluate.”

It should be fascinating to see what the Chiefs do now. Hill, who dealt with allegations of domestic violence in college, hasn’t been allowed to participate in team activities ever since the audio tape dropped, but that could change soon with the investigation being over without charges.

However, that doesn’t mean the NFL won’t step in and punish Hill. Let’s not forget the fact the league doesn’t need a conviction to suspended or punish a player.

Roger Goodell can drop the hammer on anybody he feels has had a negative impact on the league, and an audio tape of Hill appearing to threaten a woman is probably more than enough to earn a suspension.

Don’t be surprised if we don’t see Hill back on the field for a long time. The NFL has been appearing to take situations like this a lot more seriously, and the audio tape is downright horrific.

The league needs to send a message, and I fully expect that’s what Roger Goodell will do.

