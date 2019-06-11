Killer Whale Swims Alongside Fishing Boat Off Cape Cod

A killer whale was seen swimming alongside a fishing boat Sunday in the waters off Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Captain Kelly Zimmerman’s charter party caught the killer whale on film for 22 seconds as it played with a pod of dolphins while the boat was underway to fishing grounds 70 miles offshore, The Boston Globe reported.

The company, Got Stryper Charters and Baits, shared the video to its Facebook page Sunday.

“My heart was pounding out of my chest when it came beside the boat,” said Zimmerman. “We kept trying to steer away from it and make little course changes and it just stuck right there beneath our pulpit. It was breathtaking.”



While killer, or also known as orca, whales have been seen before in the area, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC) says it rarely happens. It was reported that a charter boat 12 miles off the coast of Chatham spotted several three years ago. (RELATED: Experts Say This White Whale May Be A Russian Spy)

Zimmerman said the whale swam alongside his boat for half an hour, following the bow wake of the vessel. He said he had never been that close to a killer whale before.

“We were so close that when it breached and blew out, you could smell the fishy smell,” he said. “It was wild.”

