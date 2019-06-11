Pinterest Labels Live Action Content As Pornography — Then Bans Live Action From Pinterest

Pinterest banned pro-life advocacy group Live Action on Tuesday after labeling Live Action’s media as pornography, saying the group spreads misinformation.

A whistleblower at Pinterest revealed to Live Action that Pinterest has been monitoring and suppressing Live Action content in attempts to censor the pro-life group. A Pinterest staffer purposefully added LiveAction.org to a Pinterest “pornography block list,” the whistleblower told Live Action.

BREAKING: A whistleblower at @Pinterest has shared documentation with @Project_Veritas that Pinterest added https://t.co/XumKMsJEoa to a “porn block list,” despite staff knowing we are a pro-life group, censoring our life-affirming content pic.twitter.com/T40FcMN9Yi — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 11, 2019

Live Action also said that Pinterest users have reported for months that they experience difficulty in pinning Live Action’s content. Live Action conducted experiments testing whether other pro-life pins or Planned Parenthood pins were being shown the same censorship and found that was not the case.

Live Action received an email early Tuesday morning announcing that they were banned from Pinterest.

“Your account was permanently suspended because it went against our policies on misinformation,” the email read. “We don’t allow harmful information on Pinterest. That includes medical misinformation and conspiracies that turn individuals and facilities into targets for harassment and violence.

“We have more questions than answers about Pinterest’s censorship of Live Action and the pro-life message,” said Live Action founder and president Lila Rose in a statement provided to The Daily Caller News Foundation. “Based on the evidence provided, it appears that Pinterest intentionally added ‘LiveAction.org’ to a ‘pornography’ blocklist in an effort to suppress our pro-life content from being shared on the platform.”

“By secretly applying the label of ‘pornography’ to Live Action’s pro-life content, Pinterest demonstrates a concerted effort to sideline a leading pro-life organization the only way they knew how,” Rose added.

Pinterest Logic: You can freely pin if you’re Planned Parenthood, an abortion provider. But if you’re a pro-life group & pin about the beauty & humanity of a baby in the womb, you’re banned bc you’re a threat to “Pinner’s health or safety.”@Pinterest @LiveAction#LifeCensored — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 11, 2019

The Live Action founder said Pinterest’s censorship is no mistake, and pointed out that the content Live Action shares on Pinterest is largely inspirational messages to pregnant women, ultrasounds, and medically accurate information on abortion procedures.

Pinterest did not yet respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Live Action says that both YouTube and Twitter have censored their content as well. The pro-life group said Friday that Twitter repeatedly censors their content and will not allow them to run ads. (RELATED: Jack Dorsey Says Abortion Bans Are Bad For Business)

It’s no secret that @jack is radically pro-abortion & suppresses pro-life content While saying they don’t censor content “with regards to political viewpoint,” @Twitter has banned @LiveAction & me from all pro-life ads. Pro-abortion feeds freely run ads.https://t.co/V9Y0zynJzk — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 10, 2019

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey joined other business owners Monday in signing a New York Times ad protesting restrictive abortion legislation and saying abortion bans are bad for business. Rose says that this conduct from Dorsey is no surprise in light of Twitter’s censorship of Live Action.

