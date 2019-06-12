Beto O’Rourke Says He Isn’t Likely To Vote For Bill De Blasio

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke explained on Wednesday that he wouldn’t vote for fellow presidential candidate New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio if he weren’t running.

“If you weren’t running, would you consider voting for him?” a reporter asked O’Rourke.

“Probably not, to be honest, but I think he is a good person who is doing his best for this city and for this country,” O’Rourke answered. “[I] appreciate his public service and I’m grateful he’s running.”

“I was just being honest and I hadn’t thought about the question before. Look, there are 24 other extraordinary candidates in that race,” he continued. “I guess the honest answer is we’re so focused on this campaign, and what we’re doing, and what we bring to the table. I may just not see that in the mayor’s campaign.”

According to Monday’s Morning Consult poll, O’Rourke was sixth tallying 4%, with de Blasio failing to reach 1%. The poll surveyed 17,012 registered voters from June 3 – 9.

Despite de Blasio’s abysmal polling, he has qualified for the first presidential debate, which is two weeks away.

