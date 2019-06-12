Demi Lovato’s Alleged Drug Dealer Facing Heroin Possession Charge

Demi Lovato’s alleged drug dealer, Brandon Johnson, is reportedly facing several charges, including heroin possession after being caught shoplifting

According to documents obtained Tuesday by TMZ , Johnson is facing three misdemeanor counts for shoplifting and possession of heroin and ketamine after getting caught by security for allegedly trying to make off with $440 worth of items at a Macy’s department store. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

Sources told the outlet that the man, who allegedly supplied the drugs that lead to the “Sober” hitmaker’s near-fatal overdose last summer, reportedly attempted to walk out of the store and tried to make a run for it with the items, but was stopped by security before he was able to get away with a Puma hoodie, Michael Kors backpack and a pair of pants. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

It all comes after Johnson talked to TMZ about the drugs he allegedly supplied last year to the pop singer after her overdose.

“100 percent she knew what she was taking. I disclosed to her these were not pharmaceutical. These are aftermarket pills. They’re much stronger,” Johnson explained at the time. “She understood fully. It was unfortunate what happened but for people to think there was any misconception on my behalf is absolutely ridiculous. I’m not here to hurt anybody. I care for her very much.”

As previously reported, Lovato had to be hospitalized for two weeks last summer after she nearly died following a drug overdose. She then went straight to a rehab facility. Most recently, reports have surfaced that she is doing extremely well and committed to her sobriety.