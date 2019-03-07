Report: Demi Lovato And Henry Levy Split After Three Months. Here’s What We Know

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy’s relationship is reportedly over after the pair started dating about three months ago following her stay at rehab after her drug overdose.

“Demi [Lovato] and Henry [Levy] split right after she entered treatment for the second time,” a source shared with E! News on Wednesday about the 26-year-old singer and the 27-year-old fashion designer’s relationship. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

“She entered treatment for her mental health issues and not because she relapsed,” the source added. “Demi knows she will be battling her struggles for a very long time and wants to take precautionary measures when she feels the need to check in on her health.”

The insider continued, “She never wants to get to a place where she was last year when she relapsed. Demi and Henry decided to split because none of her family members approved of her getting into a relationship so quickly and wanted her to focus on herself and her health.”

“Demi felt distracted and overwhelmed, and wanted to take a breather and truly get healthy,” the source explained, before another insider shared that the pop star has been staying at her mom’s lately and going to the gym as she’s committed to her sobriety.

“She is now out and back at home where she’s continuing therapy, workouts and making new music,” the source shared. “She is in a good place and happy. She is surrounding herself with the most positive friends and influences.”

“She is perfectly fine with cutting anyone out of her life that doesn’t support her sobriety 100 percent,” the insider added. “She takes this extremely seriously and is committed all the way.”

It comes after the popular couple were spotted out having dinner together in November at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, several months after the “Sober” singer had to be rushed to the hospital following a drug overdose.