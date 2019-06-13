BRUNEAU: The Economy, Not Immigration, Is Trump’s Key To Re-Election

According to a new Quinnipiac poll, former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump by 13 percentage points in a potential presidential contest. Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, describes Biden’s lead as a “landslide.” While Trump is roughly tied with Biden among male and white voters, he is getting crushed by females, minorities, and independents, who favor Biden by roughly a two-to-one margin. Yet there is one area where President Trump’s poll numbers show continued strength: the economy. While Trump’s overall favorability remains in a range slightly above 40 percent, 56 percent of voters in a recent CNN poll say that he is doing a good job on the economy. This marks a record high for the president on this metric. “A normal president with these economic numbers would have job approval somewhere in the vicinity of 60 percent,” according to Republican pollster Whit Ayres. “But Donald Trump is a nontraditional president, and he has, at least at this point, severed the traditional relationship between economic well-being and presidential job approval.”

You don’t have to be James Carville to understand that if Trump wants to expand his base, reduce Biden’s lead, and cut a path to reelection, he should lean into his strength on the economy rather than continue to beat the immigration piñata. He should seek to reestablish the traditional connection between economic performance and presidential approval.