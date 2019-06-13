Clint Eastwood Is Making A Movie About The Atlanta Olympics Bombing Titled ‘The Ballad of Richard Jewell’

Clint Eastwood has a new movie coming out about the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter late Wednesday, Paul Walter Hauser will play Richard Jewell in the true story that resulted in two dead and more than 100 injured.

Jewell was a security guard who was falsely labeled as a suspect in the horrific attack, and ended up suing multiple media organizations after he was cleared. He died in 2007. (RELATED: Here’s How Much Money Clint Eastwood’s Latest Movie Made On Its Opening Weekend)

Eric Robert Rudolph was eventually convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the attack.

Eastwood just continues to make absolute heaters, and I’m here for every second of it. “American Sniper” was an insanely good war film, and Eastwood’s hand behind the camera was a major reason why.

Now, he’ll take on one of the darkest moments in modern American history. We were supposed to be celebrating the Olympics and Rudolph went and killed multiple people and injured scores more.

If there’s one man in the country I trust to cover the attack in a fascinating way, it’s Eastwood. Again, go watch what he did with Chris Kyle if you need proof of what the legendary actor and director is capable of getting done.

There is no set release date yet for “The Ballad of Richard Jewell,” but you know I’ll keep you all updated once I know more.

Everything Eastwood touches turns to gold and is worth watching. I have no doubt this film about the 1996 bombing in Atlanta will be excellent.

I can’t wait to see what he produces and how he covers the event from the perspective of the man wrongly accused.

