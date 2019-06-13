Trump Supporter Speaks Out After Altercation With Trans Actress Indya Moore

WATCH:

Trump supporter Dion Cini is speaking out about the viral video of his altercation with transgender actress Indya Moore.

Cini is a huge fan of the president, and he’s not afraid to show it. He rarely leaves his home without his MAGA hat on and says he has regularly been putting on pro-trump demonstrations in front of Trump Tower in New York City for the past two years. (RELATED: Actor Tries to Steal Trump Supporter’s Sign, Then Plays the Victim When He Fights Back.)

Moore is an actress, writer model and social activist. She’s best known for her recent role in the television series “Pose,” which Google describes as a drama series set in the 1980s and follows the character “Blanca, who forms a ‘house,’ a self-selected family that provides support to LGBTQ youth who have been rejected by their birth families.”

Some in the media are accusing Cini of “attacking” Moore, but he says he was just pushing back after she attempted to take his pro-Trump banner.

Cini explained:

When I’m out there on the streets of New York, you have two options as a spectator: You can look or you can just turn around and keep walking. Any other option, I mean, you can ask questions, you can be nice, but any other except those two options is usually going to turn out to be a crime for the person who you know wants to do what they want to do when they’re coming by. Look or don’t look, it’s really that simple.

