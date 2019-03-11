MAGA Hat-Wearing Man Speaks Out After Getting The Boot From A NYC Bar

Your first name

WATCH:

A bartender allegedly kicked a MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporter out of a New York City bar, the latest in a continuing trend of MAGA hat harassment.

Dion Cini, a Trump supporter, says he was drinking a beer and eating fish and chips at Jake’s Dilemma, located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, when a bartender decided to kick him out because of the red MAGA visor he was wearing.

Cini says he never leaves the house without MAGA swag on and says he experiences political discrimination regularly because of it. (RELATED: Woman Assaulted Man Sporting Maga Hat. Now Ice Is Looking to Send Her Packing.)

This time he remembered to record the whole incident.

Jake’s Dilemma issued an apology on Facebook, claiming the bar isn’t a place that promotes a political ideology.

The Daily Caller reached out for comment, but has yet to hear back.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.

