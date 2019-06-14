Candace Owens Discusses Kanye West And Supporting Donald Trump

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has become a major influencer on the right, and her rise to fame has captured the attention of two of America’s most famous people.

Owens, face of the #Blexit movement, to “free minority minds,” was praised by President Donald Trump last year when the president tweeted that she “is having a big impact on politics in our [c]ountry.”

Rapper Kanye West, who met Trump for a one-on-one conversation in the Oval Office last year, tweeted that he loves the way Owens thinks. Owens dishes on her fame, West and her support for Trump in this exclusive sit down with The Daily Caller.

