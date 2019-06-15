Hannity Fires Back After Maddow Announced As Debate Moderator: Unfit To Print Episode 12

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was announced as one of the moderators for the first Democratic primary debate, and Fox News’ Sean Hannity is firing back.

Hannity blasted Maddow as a Russia collusion conspiracy theorist and questioned how people would react if he and other Fox News opinion hosts were tapped to host a presidential debate. On this week’s episode of Unfit to Print, host Amber Athey breaks down the latest in the spat. (RELATED: NBC Faces Flak For Naming Maddow A Moderator For Presidential Debate)

WATCH:

Another big story this week was The New York Times article claiming that a young man was radicalized by watching YouTube videos, wherein the NYT lumped in Ben Shapiro, Milton Friedman, and other mainstream conservatives with extremist figures. The article appeared to be the latest smear job in an attempt to convince tech companies to de-platform conservatives.

LISTEN:

Finally, the media freaked out when President Donald Trump said he would accept dirt from a foreign entity in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. However, they had a hard time explaining how Hillary Clinton paying for the Russian-sourced dossier was any different from what Trump said he would do.

LISTEN:

