Unfit To Print Episode 11: BuzzFeed Accuses Ben Shapiro Of Inspiring Anti-Semitic Hate Crime

BuzzFeed News suggested this week that Ben Shapiro, a popular conservative commentator, was responsible for inspiring an anti-Semitic hate crime.

Shapiro, of course, is Jewish.

In this week’s episode of Unfit to Print, host Amber Athey explains just how silly it is to claim Shapiro could’ve inspired someone to vandalize a synagogue. (RELATED: BuzzFeed News Faces Blowback For Claim Ben Shapiro Radicalized A Nazi)

WATCH:

Plus, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow somehow hit another low in ratings, marking her worst month of the entire year. Are people finally getting sick of her conspiracy-ridden rants about Russian collusion? What can she do to bring viewers back into the fold?

LISTEN:

Athey also talks about the former New Yorker fact-checker who resigned because she falsely accused an ICE agent and military veteran of being a Nazi. The “far-right expert” was supposed to teach a journalism class at NYU, but the course was canceled when only two students signed up.

LISTEN:

