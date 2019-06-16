Here’s How Trump Reacted To Mick Mulvaney’s Coughing Fit That Interrupted His ABC Interview

President Donald Trump asked White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to leave the room during his interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Mulvaney had a coughing fit that interrupted Trump’s response to a question about turning over his financial statement to Congress. The outtake-style exchange was captured and released by ABC.

“At some point I hope they get it, because it’s a fantastic financial statement,” Trump said during an exchange with Stephanopoulos. “It’s a fantastic financial statement … And let’s do that over, he’s coughing in the middle of my answer.”

“Yeah, OK,” Stephanopoulos said, “your chief of staff.”

“I don’t like that, you know, I don’t like that,” Trump said as the cameras moved around. “If you’re going to cough, please leave the room. You just can’t, you just can’t cough. Boy, oh boy.”

Someone, possibly Mulvaney, could be heard saying “sorry.” (RELATED: Lindsey Graham: ‘President Trump Is Right. Talking To People Is Not A Crime’)

“OK, do you want to do that a little differently then?” Trump asked Stephanopoulos.

The president touched on a variety of topics in the highly publicized interview, from infamously stating that he would “listen” to opposition research from a foreign source to a conversation about UFO sightings.

