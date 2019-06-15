‘We’re Watching’ — Trump Weighs In On UFO Sightings

President Donald Trump expressed skepticism that the recent spate of UFO sightings could be anything other than of this world.

“I think it’s probably — I want them to think whatever they think,” Trump told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in their interview, which will air Sunday. “They do say, and I’ve seen, and I’ve read, and I’ve heard. And I did have one very brief meeting on it. But people are saying they’re seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particular.”

While parts of the interview have already been made public, ABC released the UFO portion Saturday morning:

“Well, I think my great pilots would know,” he continued. “Our great pilots would know. They see things a little bit different from the past. So we’re going to see. We’re watching, and you’ll be the first to know.”

Citing "a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated air space in recent years," the Navy drafted new reporting procedures in the wake of a reported increase in UFO sightings.

“For safety and security concerns, the Navy and the [U.S. Air Force] takes these reports very seriously and investigates each and every report,” the Navy wrote in an April statement to Politico. “As part of this effort, the navy is updating and formalizing the process by which reports of any such suspected incursions can be made to the cognizant authorities. A new message to the fleet that will detail the steps for reporting is in draft.”

Former military intelligence official Luis Elizondo told Fox News host Tucker Carlson last month that he believed there is a “low probability” that at least some of the UFO sightings are an unknown foreign technology.

“[W]e are well beyond right now establishing whether or not these things exist,” Elizondo told Carlson. “It is an absolute fact that they are there. Now, what they are, where they are from, who is behind the wheel, we simply don’t know. Is it possible these things are a foreign adversarial technology that somehow was developed in secret and we are just now trying to figure these things out? It’s possible. But, there are also other possibilities as well, of what these things could be.”

