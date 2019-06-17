Rep. Dan Crenshaw Slams Decision To Cancel Speech By Pro-Life Congressman At Cyber Conference

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw on Saturday emphatically rejected a decision to cancel a speech by a pro-life congressman to a cyber security conference.

After being invited to address the Black Hat conference, Texas Republican Rep. Will Hurd was told he wasn’t welcome to address attendees because of his pro-life policies and his voting record against abortion legislation.

Crenshaw was aghast, tweeting, "Seriously? Can't have cyber experts in they also believe babies have value? We should not appease intolerance. The tech industry welcoming this behavior will be in for a rude awakening when their intersectional coalition regulates innovation & free-markets out of existence."

Seriously? Can’t have cyber experts if they also believe babies have value? We should not appease intolerance. The tech industry welcoming this behavior will be in for a rude awakening when their intersectional coalition regulates innovation & free-markets out of existence. https://t.co/Wbp6VIK3LC — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 15, 2019

Hurd was the conference's choice for keynote speaker, but one day after heralding his appearance, Black Hat conference organizers apparently caved to criticism of Hurd's politics, Axios reported Friday. "We misjudged the separation of technology and politics," organizers wrote to explain their decision, according to Axios. The congressman is not a highly partisan lawmaker and has been known to vote with House Democrats on some bills. The Black Hat conference is considered to be one of the premier events in the cyber security world. Apparently, no other speaker has ever been uninvited to a similar event because of his or her moral or political beliefs.