Watch The Trailer For ‘Into The Ashes’

“Into the Ashes” looks like it’s going to be an unreal movie.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is:

“With an honest job and a loving wife, Nick Brenner believed he had safely escaped his violent, criminal history. But his old crew hasn’t forgotten about him or the money he stole, and when they take what Nick now values the most – his wife – he has nothing left to lose. Confronted by the town sheriff, who is also his father-in-law, Nick must decide if he will stay on his new path or indulge in his need for revenge and force his enemies to pay for what they have done.”

Luke Grimes, Frank Grillo, and former “Longmire” star Robert Taylor are all in the movie. Judging from the trailer, this film is going to be absolutely out of control. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

Give it a watch below.

This movie looks like it’s going to be awesome. For anybody who watched “Longmire” with Taylor, you know how badass that guy can be on screen.

The exact same thing can be said about Grimes and Grillo. All three of them are made for the dark and violent roles.

This seems like a film that was made specifically for me, and I’m here for it. I’m more than here for it. There’s no way I’m missing out on “Into the Ashes.”

You can check it out when it’s released July 19th.

