Kelly Rohrbach Marries Walmart Heir Steuart Walton
Model Kelly Rohrbach is officially off the market.
According to Page Six on Friday, the star model married Walmart heir Steuart Walton in a secret ceremony a few weeks ago.
I don't want to sound mean here, but this was a smart decision from Rohrbach. She is not a very talented actress at all. Did any of you see "Baywatch" and how bad it was?
She might be a certified smoke, but her acting skills leave a ton to be desired. You know how you fix that problem?
You marry one of the heirs in one of the richest families on the planet. Don't really need to worry about a career after that!
Again, she might be a solid model, but her acting skills are laughably bad. Watching “Baywatch” was painful when she was on the screen.
Legitimately speaking, I can’t imagine her having much of an acting career down the road.
She also used to date Leonardo DiCaprio. It’s not every day you find a woman who marries one of the most famous actors alive and then turns around to marry a Walmart heir.
Life sure does come at you fast, especially when you’re a smoke show model.
Best of luck to the happy couple! I can’t wait to see what movies she tries to get in going forward!