Lionsgate Planning ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Film

There could be another “Hunger Games” film on the way.

Suzanne Collins, the author of the hit series, will release a prequel book in 2020. It’s set to take place several decades before “The Hunger Games,” and the wheels are apparently already spinning in anticipation of the film.

Chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Joe Drake said the following Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

As the proud home of the Hunger Games movies, we can hardly wait for Suzanne’s next book to be published. We’ve been communicating with her during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie.

This is music to my ears. I loved the books and the films. In fact, I might have been one of the few people who actually thought “Mockingjay” was excellent.

Everybody agrees the first one and “Catching Fire” were both great, but opinions vary heavily on “Mockingjay.” Personally, I loved it, and I loved the series as a whole.

The movies were also excellent with Jennifer Lawrence. Obviously, she won’t be in this one, but hopefully it’s just as good. (RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Returns To Making Movies, Begins Shooting New One In ‘Mid-June’)

There’s obviously no release date yet for the prequel movie, and I imagine it probably can’t come out for at least a couple years after the book.

That has me thinking we’ll get the untitled prequel in theaters sometime in the 2021 or 2022 range.

Go ahead and count me in whenever it gets released!

