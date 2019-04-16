Jennifer Lawrence Returns To Making Movies, Begins Shooting New One In ‘Mid-June’

Jennifer Lawrence’s break from Hollywood is officially over.

The superstar announced way back in 2018 that she was going to be taking some time off and hasn’t starred in a movie since “Red Sparrow” came out in March of last year. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Well, the break is over. According to The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday, Lawrence will begin shooting her first new movie since the break with A24 in “mid-June.”

Plot details aren’t known at this time. At the very least, let’s hope it’s much better than “Red Sparrow.” That movie was absolute trash.

It was one of the worst movies ever made.

When Lawrence is at the top of her game, her films are outstanding. “Silver Linings Playbook,” “The Hunger Games” movies and “American Hustle” are all examples that quickly jump to mind.

Her role as Katniss Everdeen will always go down as one of the best moments of her already incredible career.

It should be fun following the developments with this one. I’d love to make “Red Sparrow” a sad distant memory and get back to a point where Lawrence is crushing it.

Welcome back to the big stage. It’s been too long.