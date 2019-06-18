Venezuelan MLB Players Wilson Ramos And Jose Martinez Have Large Security Details

The situation in Venezuela is so bad that multiple MLB players have had to get large security details.

MLB players Wilson Ramos, who was kidnapped while in the country back in 2001, and Jose Martinez both have to employ large security details to protect their families and themselves, according to Bleacher Reporter on Monday

Ramos’ detail has numbered as many as eight men when he’s back in his home country since the kidnapping. Martinez, who plays for the Cardinals, has seven security guards for his family, and one is right outside of his bedroom when he’s home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Abrahan Ramos Campos (@wilsonramosc40) on May 20, 2019 at 3:08pm PDT

Ramos, who now plays for the Mets, claimed in the profile that at least two other MLB players from Venezuela have received official government protection and that he had government help after his kidnapping.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Abrahan Ramos Campos (@wilsonramosc40) on May 20, 2019 at 2:11pm PDT

You know the situation in a country is a bad one when athletes in America have large details for their family back home.

If I was an athlete from Venezuela, I’d just move my family out. These are pro baseball players. You’d think getting your family on the move wouldn’t be too hard.

The team could probably help the transition. What is apparent is the fact that staying in Nicolas Maduro’s country as it plunges into chaos is not a smart idea.

It’s a third world country that seems to descend into carnage more and more with every day that passes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cafejr40 (@cafejr40) on Jun 16, 2019 at 1:33pm PDT

The MLB should do whatever it takes to help players from the country get their families to safety as quickly as possible. It might be their home, but it’s also clearly not safe as Maduro’s reign faces more and more problems.

It’s truly terrifying stuff that those of us in America are lucky enough to not have to worry about.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter