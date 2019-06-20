Bar Refaeli Is Expecting Her Third Child With Her Husband

Your first name

Supermodel Bar Refaeli announced she is pregnant with her third baby.

Refaeli, 34, shared the news with an Instagram video Thursday, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. She captioned the video, “OOPS I did it again.”

The model and her husband, Adi Ezra, are parents to two daughters already. The couple got married in 2015 after reportedly getting together in 2013.

In the video, Refaeli appeared alongside TV host Assi Azar as he announced he would be modeling for Refaeli’s eyewear line. Azar asked Refaeli to say a few words and she started with, “I’m pregnant.” (RELATED: Israeli Supermodel Turns 34 Years Old)

The video then cuts to Azar by himself.

“Wasn’t she just pregnant a second ago? I’m so happy for her — if it’s true,” he said. “She looks a little pregnant, she does. Why does she need three kids anyway?”

The couple welcomed their second daughter in October of 2017 just a year after she gave birth to her first.

“We are all happy, healthy, and eager to start this new chapter in our lives,” Refaeli said at the time.

The supermodel is an avid social media user and has shared photos of her body during pregnancy in the past on Instagram.