Israeli Model Bar Refaeli Turns 35 Years Old

June 4 is Bar Refaeli’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of her hottest looks.

Bar Refaeli is an Israeli model, TV personality, actress and businesswoman. Refaeli is one of the most successful Israeli models and her net worth is valued at $20 million in 2015. She was the named the highest-paid model in Israel in 2013, according to Forbes Israel.

Refaeli began her modeling career at eight months old. She has appeared in editorials for Elle magazine in many different countries including France, America, Italy, Russia, Ukraine and Spain. Other prominent magazines she’s appeared in include Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, GQ and Allure. (RELATED: Bar Refaeli Posts A Lingerie Photo On Instagram Six Weeks After Giving Birth)

The model has ownership stakes in multiple fashion brands such as designer glasses brand Carolina Lemke. She also started an e-commerce company selling underwear in 2011. In 2013, she started her own iPad app that gives users access to looks models are wearing.

Refaeli married Israeli businessman Adi Ezra in 2015. The couple has two daughters together, Liv and Elle.