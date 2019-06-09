Model Kate Upton Turns 27 Years Old

June 10 is Kate Upton’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together a slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Kate Upton is an American model and actress. She was born in Michigan, but grew up in Florida. Upton was discovered in 2008 at a casting call in Miami and was signed the same day. Eventually, she moved to New York City where she signed with IMG Models.

Upton started her career modeling for brands such as Garage and Dooney & Bourke. Upton’s acting career took off in 2011 when she appeared in “Tower Heist.” Also in 2011, Upton was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She went on to appear on the cover of the 2012 and 2013 SI Swimsuit Issue. (RELATED: Kate Upton Reveals Incredible Life-Changing News)

In 2013, Upton was voted Model of the Year at the Style Awards. In 2014, she was voted People’s Sexiest Woman.

Upton is also known for her role in the 2014 comedy “The Other Woman,” where she starred alongside Cameron Diaz.

Upton began dating the Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in 2014. The two married in 2017 and welcomed their first daughter in November 2018.