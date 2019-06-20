Ben Sasse Calls Out 2020 Dems, Says They Cater To Planned Parenthood

Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse called out Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls Thursday, saying the candidates “prostrate themselves before” Planned Parenthood.

Sasse spoke Thursday on the Senate floor ahead of a Democratic 2020 presidential forum hosted by Planned Parenthood on Saturday. The senator called out Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls for their stances on abortion and pointed out that all seven senators running for the 2020 presidential election voted the Born Alive Act.

“Democratic candidates have decided they must prostrate themselves before the flush-with-cash abortion industry,” Sasse said. “This has consequences well beyond policy.”

Sasse added that Democratic candidates no longer try to engage with “their fellow citizens with whom they disagree.”

“Rather, they have become openly hostile to Americans who disagree on this great moral challenge,” Sasse said. (RELATED: This Is What A HuffPost Reporter Called An Unborn Baby’s Heartbeat)

WATCH:

The Nebraska senator discussed the $500 million in annual subsidies that Planned Parenthood receives from the federal government to commit abortions — subsidies often from families who do not support the abortion industry, Sasse said. He also mentioned Justice Clarence Thomas’s comments on the abortion industry’s sordid relationship with eugenics.

Sasse also blasted New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand for her comments on pro-life judges. “Listen to this quote,” the senator said, quoting Gillibrand. “I think there are some issues that have such moral clarity that we as a society have decided the other side is unacceptable”

“What? What are we talking about here?” Sasse asked. “According to a sitting United States senator … holding pro-life views in American is no longer acceptable.”

Sasse previously introduced the Born Alive Act, a bill that would protect the lives of babies born alive in botched abortions. The Senate ultimately voted not to advance the bill.

“Picture a baby that’s already been born, that is outside the womb, gasping for air, that’s the only thing that today’s vote is actually about,” Sasse said before the vote, according to Live Well Nebraska. “We’re talking about babies who’ve already been born. Nothing in this bill touches abortion access.”

