‘Game Of Thrones’ Cut Scene Of 50 Direwolves Attacking A Dragon During The Battle Of Winterfell

“Game of Thrones” apparently cut out an awesome scene from the battle of Winterfell.

"The Long Night" director Miguel Sapochnik planned to have a scene of 50 direwolves attacking the Night King's dragon but the idea was eventually left on the cutting room floor, according to NME.

Sapochnik explained his reasoning on the the Filmmaker Toolkit podcast, and stated, “There were many things that happened, that people would have been so happy to have happen. Attack of direwolves and crazy stuff. At some point you’re like, ’50 direwolves attacking an undead dragon does not a good movie make.'”

Why is all this information coming out right now? How the hell did Sapochnik, who also wanted to just kill everybody during the battle episode, think we’d find this boring?

This scene sounds like it would have been awesome. Fans would have eaten up a fight between direwolves and a the Night King's dragon.

It would have been insane!

Instead, nothing too crazy happened, nobody really died, and all the cool stuff we’re now hearing about didn’t happen.

It was still a hell of a fun episode, but all these ideas from Sapochnik would have made it better without a doubt.

It’s a damn shame we’ll never get to see them play out on screen, and instead are stuck with an awful ending.

Now, we’ll wait for the prequels to show up at some point down the road. Hopefully, we get the high standard of excellence we expect from “Game of Thrones” content without the awful ending.

Please, let’s all agree to do whatever is necessary to make that happen.

