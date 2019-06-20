Jeff Flake Lands A New Job

Harvard University announced Thursday that former Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake will be joining its Institute of Politics as a resident fellow beginning in fall 2019.

“We are excited to welcome a dynamic group of Resident Fellows in the Fall. They bring notable professional experience at the highest levels of government, politics, activism and journalism,” said Mark D. Gearan, director of the Institute of Politics at the Kennedy School of Government. “With a shared commitment to the public good, they model lives of consequence to our students.”

In addition to Flake, the Kennedy School revealed that the fellows include LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter Fund; Bob Cohn, president of The Atlantic; Deesha Dyer, White House social secretary during the Obama administration; Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado, vice president of the Republic of Panama and former minister of foreign affairs; and Alice Steward, a CNN political commentator and former communications director for Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Flake notably announced that he would not be running for reelection in October 2017 and would retire from the Senate when his term expired. The announcement came as polling showed he would have to face an uphill battle to hold on to his seat. (RELATED: Jeff Flake Leaves The Senate Warning That America Is ‘By No Means Immune’ To Tyranny’)

Subsequent to his term in the Senate, Flake joined CBS News as a contributor, ruling out a challenge to President Donald Trump in 2020.

The embattled senator often took shots at Trump during the end of his tenure. Flake called the president “a figure who has a seemingly bottomless appetite for destruction and division” in March 2018, and months later asserted he might be a “long-term detriment to the [Republican] Party.”

