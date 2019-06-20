‘Space Jam 2’ Cast Adds NBA Players Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul And Anthony Davis

The cast of “Space Jam 2” is loaded with NBA talent.

According to ESPN on Wednesday, fellow NBA stars Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul And Anthony Davis will all join LeBron James in the sequel to the Michael Jordan film. WNBA players Diana Taurasi and Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike will also all appear. (RELATED: ‘Space Jam 2′ Scheduled To Be Released July 16, 2021)

Given all the reported issues early on with “Space Jam 2” not being able to get anybody to star alongside LeBron James, this is a pretty impressive roster.

All those guys are major stars. Anthony Davis is also LeBron James’ newest teammate with the Los Angeles Lakers, which should be an interesting storyline in the movie.

Klay Thompson and Chris Paul are both incredibly charismatic. Thompson is one of the most entertaining guys in the league, and should be a natural fit on camera.

Although, I’m not sure he’ll be able to do his own stunts considering the fact he’s currently trying to rehab a torn ACL that he suffered when the Warriors lost to the Raptors in the NBA finals.

Again, it looked like this movie was going nowhere for awhile. Now, they’ve loaded up the cast with some big-time stars.

All things considered, the movie should turn out to be just fine when it’s released in the summer of 2021.

They didn’t manage to get a guy like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it’s still a very strong cast for LeBron James to work with.

