Pelicans Trade Anthony Davis To The Lakers For Lonzo Ball And More

The New Orleans Pelicans have traded Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Saturday that Davis was sent to LA for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first round draft picks. The fourth overall pick in the 2019 draft now belongs to the Pelicans, on top of the first overall pick. (RELATED: Lakers And Pelicans Engaged In Trade Talks For Anthony Davis)

The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

There it is, folks. The trade we’ve all been waiting for has finally gone down. Anthony Davis is headed to the Lakers and LeBron James gets the help he so desperately needed this past season.

At the same time, the Pelicans loaded up with multiple good players and a ton of draft picks. If anything, I’d say New Orleans really won this trade.

Add in the fact Zion Williamson will most certainly go first overall to the Pelicans, and they’re coming out looking great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Davis (@antdavis23) on Jan 7, 2019 at 8:05pm PST

Now we’ll have to wait and see what Davis and King James can do together in Los Angeles. This past season was a disaster for the Lakers.

It went wrong and it went wrong incredibly fast. The time for excuses is officially over now that LeBron has another superstar.

It should be fascinating to see whether or not the Lakers can get another star player to join the squad. With Davis on the roster, it might not be too hard.

What a crazy time in the world of sports.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter