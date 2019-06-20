Whoopi Goes To The Mat For Joe Biden: ‘You Can’t Say He’s Racist’

Whoopi Goldberg staunchly defended former Vice President Joe Biden, arguing on Thursday’s “The View” that those accusing him of racism should just try to beat him in debates.

Goldberg kicked off the show by sharing comments from Democratic Senators Kamala Harris (CA) and Cory Booker (NJ), both of whom trail Biden in polls leading into the 2020 Democratic primary. Both Harris and Booker, among others, voiced concern over Biden’s willingness to tout the fact that he had worked civilly with segregationists during his time in the Senate.

When pressed, Biden stood his ground and reiterated the importance of working with people — even people who don’t necessarily share his beliefs and values — in order to get important things done.

Goldberg was on the same page as the former vice president. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Wants Mitch McConnell To Pay Reparations — To Barack Obama)

WATCH:

“Okay, look. I grew up during the ’60s, late ’50s, ’60s and people like Robert Byrd were my senators, and Richard Russell, William Fulbright. A lot of these guys voted no on the Civil Rights Act. Some of them were former klansmen. This is the world as it was. This is the world as it was, and that’s why L.B.J. had to beat up people to get them to notice us, to give us the right to vote, okay?” Goldberg began.

She went on to say that she believed Biden was right, that in many situations people find themselves forced to work with people they don’t necessarily like or agree with in order to get things done.

“The idea — listen — beat him — beat Biden in the debates, you know?” Goldberg challenged. “If you can beat him, beat him. Don’t try to make him out a racist. You don’t like some of the stuff he has done, say that, but you can’t call the dude a racist. He sat for eight years with a black guy. Did he have a noose in the background? Come on.”

“There are real racists — there are real racists out there. There are real racists out there. Nobody who’s running has a perfect record. There’s something to find on everybody. I’m sorry,” Goldberg concluded.

Follow Virginia on Twitter