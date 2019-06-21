Doesn’t Look Like Swalwell’s Parents Would Vote For Him

Democratic presidential candidate Eric Swalwell has been polling at 0% in public polls and seemingly 0% in his family.

“My parents are both Republicans,” Swalwell (D-CA) admitted to PBS NewsHour host Judy Woodruff, suggesting that Swalwell’s own parents might not vote for their son in the upcoming primary season.

Swalwell even polling 0% with his own parents. pic.twitter.com/KMuwSLjxzp — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 21, 2019

“You said when you announced that you had family members, I believe your own parents who are supporters of President Trump,” Woodruff said to Swalwell during the interview.

Swallwell responded saying his parents are “strong Ronald Reagan Republicans.”

Swalwell has been at the bottom of the polls for weeks, despite attempts to appeal to his audience by saying he is a “white man” who will “pass the mic” to others and select a woman as his vice president.

SPOILER ALERT: I’m a white man. I know where I can’t speak to someone else’s experience and I pledge to:

Pass the mic

Ask a woman to serve as VP pic.twitter.com/yz7hUB3bRA — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 24, 2019

He led a rally on Monday to “END GUN VIOLENCE,” but his turnout wasn’t as impressive as it seemed with only 18 people showing up. (RELATED: Eric Swalwell Talked About Gun Control In Front Of The NRA. Here’s How It Went)

THIS IS IT! We’re announcing our comprehensive plan to END GUN VIOLENCE! pic.twitter.com/5XepV7qZIU — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 17, 2019

Look! All of presidential candidate Swalwell’s supporters came out to our headquarters today. No wonder he is polling at 0%. pic.twitter.com/sFZAishEoC — NRA (@NRA) June 17, 2019

Swalwell has made gun control the primary focus of his campaign, threatening to lock up law-abiding gun owners who kept a gun in their home.