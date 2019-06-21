US

Doesn’t Look Like Swalwell’s Parents Would Vote For Him

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 21: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) speaks at the Democratic presidential candidates NALEO Candidate Forum on June 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images)

Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images

Lexi Lonas Contributor

Democratic presidential candidate Eric Swalwell has been polling at 0% in public polls and seemingly 0% in his family.

“My parents are both Republicans,” Swalwell (D-CA) admitted to PBS NewsHour host Judy Woodruff, suggesting that Swalwell’s own parents might not vote for their son in the upcoming primary season.

“You said when you announced that you had family members, I believe your own parents who are supporters of President Trump,” Woodruff said to Swalwell during the interview.

Swallwell responded saying his parents are “strong Ronald Reagan Republicans.”

Swalwell has been at the bottom of the polls for weeks, despite attempts to appeal to his audience by saying he is a “white man” who will “pass the mic” to others and select a woman as his vice president.

He led a rally on Monday to “END GUN VIOLENCE,” but his turnout wasn’t as impressive as it seemed with only 18 people showing up. (RELATED: Eric Swalwell Talked About Gun Control In Front Of The NRA. Here’s How It Went)

Swalwell has made gun control the primary focus of his campaign, threatening to lock up law-abiding gun owners who kept a gun in their home.

 

 

 