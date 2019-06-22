TIME Magazine Really Wants People To Know The Trump TIME Video Wasn’t Real

TIME Magazine sought to clarify a “manipulated” tweet from President Donald Trump Saturday.

Trump tweeted an animation Friday that jokingly implied he would be president forever. The magazine replied to Trump’s tweet with the original animation from last year. (RELATED: Trump Tweets ‘Dark Knight-‘ Themed Re-Election Video)

The animation you shared is a manipulated version of the Oct. 22, 2018, cover of TIME. Here’s the real one pic.twitter.com/P0WF2nSeNH — TIME (@TIME) June 21, 2019



Trump’s original tweet outraged many liberals, with some claiming that the president’s facetious tweet demonstrated a lack of respect for constitutional term limits. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Claims Republicans Passed Term Limits To Prevent FDR From Running Again)

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff— a frequent Trump nemesis— called Trump’s tweet a “fantasy,” and predicted that the president wouldn’t even get one more term.

I guess the “joke” here is that Trump is president for life. And, just like his last fake Time Magazine cover, it’s a fantasy. Voters will make him a one-term president. https://t.co/ioewaCj0gk — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) June 21, 2019



Liberal Journalist Kenneth Vogel took offense to the tweet and made note of the 22nd amendment, which prevents any president from serving more than two terms in office.

FUNNY? The President of the United States just tweeted a video that envisions him remaining in the office for eternity in defiance of both human mortality & the 22nd amendment to the United States Constitution. https://t.co/wsvbDENhMw — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) June 21, 2019

Others echoed the same sentiment.

Trump pinned this tweet.

He will try to change the 22nd amendment. pic.twitter.com/KQqnkIW4fJ — ALT-immigration ???? (@ALT_uscis) June 22, 2019

Cool: President Trump’s “pinned tweet” states that he will never leave office. Are we supposed to take this, from an out-of-control authoritarian, literally and/or seriously? pic.twitter.com/1c9SQdE3Nj — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 22, 2019



Trump has frequently used social media (and specifically Twitter) to “troll” his political opponents through memes and videos.